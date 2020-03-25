Las Cruces man dressed in tactical gear accused of pointing gun at officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man accused of dressing in tactical gear, threatening a household and then pointing a gun at officers was denied bond after a judge found him to be dangerous.

A news release from the Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office said that James Pablo Ebling, 21, is being held without bond on his six counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, stemming from a March 19 incident.

“District Court Judge Douglas Driggers found Ebling to be Dangerous, and that no Release Conditions will reasonably protect the safety of the community,” the release said. “Ebling will remain in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.”

On March 19, Las Cruces Police Department officers were called to Shannon Road where a man wearing tactical gear and a helmet was carrying a firearm and threatening people inside a house.

As officers arrived on the scene they approached the man, later identified as Ebling. He allegedly did not comply with the officer’s instructions and ran away towards the Lynn Middle School parking lot.

In the parking lot, six officers told him to show his hands and drop the weapon he was allegedly holding. When Ebling allegedly pointed what was later identified as a sawed off 12-gauge shotgun, officers tased him and arrested him.

Officers allegedly found multiple knives and six 12-gauge shotgun rounds.