Las Cruces man convicted on 13 counts of sexual assault of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man was found guilty Tuesday of 13 counts of sexual assault on children, the Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Villalobos-Diaz, 48, was convicted on Tuesday of one count of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, five counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 18, two counts of criminal sexual contact with a child 13 to 18 and two counts of child abuse.

According to a Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office news release, Villalobos was a relative of the victims. He repeatedly assaulted them and threatened other family members’ well-being if they did not comply.

The girls told authorities that he would shoot them in the leg with a BB Gun as well, the release said.

“The children, in this case, suffered this abuse for multiple years; to this day they are still recovering from the trauma they endured,” said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Sewell during his closing arguments.

The state is asking for 153 years in prison, which is the maximum.

