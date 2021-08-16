Las Cruces man charged with murder in weekend shooting

Doroteo “Dayle” Vasquez, 28, was arrested Saturday and is charged with an open count of murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Brandon David King. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man near the intersection of Picacho Avenue and Valley Drive in Las Cruces.

Doroteo N. “Dayle” Vasquez, is charged with an open count of murder and a fourth-degree felony count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle in the shooting, which happened before 5 p.m. Saturday near a home at the 1200 block of Brownlee Avenue.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call and found 33-year-old Brandon David King on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

According to LCPD investigators, Vasquez and King were acquaintances and had dated the same woman. On Saturday, Vasquez and King started arguing after Vasquez went to the residence, where the woman was staying temporarily, and saw King at a nearby home. Vasquez and the woman claimed that King struck Vasquez with an object, prompting Vasquez to get a firearm from the woman’s car. He then shot at King, who then buckled over. According to LCPD, Vasquez then fired more rounds at King.

As Vasquez and the woman were backing out of the driveway in her car, Vasquez allegedly fired additional rounds at King.

Las Cruces police and Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found the woman’s car near Vasquez’s home and the two were taken into custody.

LCPD said a firearm matching witness descriptions was found in the car.

Vasquez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

