Las Cruces man arrested in weekend murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday in Las Cruces.

Corban Serna is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Nathan Froseth, 28, police said in a news release.

Police said they were responding to a shots fired call at about 5 a.m. Saturday at Lohman Avenue and South San Pedro Street.

Corban Serna. Photo courtesy of LCPD.

They found Froseth suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

During the investigation, detectives found Froseth and his wife went for a walk after drinking and got into an argument during the walk. Froseth left while his wife laid down on the sidewalk, police said.

When Froseth returned, Serna approached the couple and allegedly got into an argument with Froseth.

“Serna is then suspected of producing a handgun and firing multiple rounds at Froseth who fell to the ground,” police said in a news release.

Serna fled the area before police arrived. “

The next day Serna told police he was not involved and had no knowledge of the shooting. Two days later his lawyer called the police to say Serna was involved.

Police gathered a semiautomatic handgun and other property allegedly used after the shooting and arrested Serna. He has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without a bond.