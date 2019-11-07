Las Cruces man arrested in connection with Karen Ave. homicide

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say was involved in the death of another man last week on Karen Avenue.

Police arrested David Joseph Padilla, 33, on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of William Dean, 49, on Nov. 1, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release.

Dean was found dead in a kitchen with “stab wounds” to his right hand at about 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Karen Avenue.

“Police discovered a blood trail that appeared to end where Dean was located,” the release said. “Officers followed the blood trail that led them to an area outside of Padilla’s residence on the 2200 block of Dona Ana Road. Investigators also found evidence of an altercation near Padilla’s home including broken bottles, two bloody ballcaps and a pair of broken eyeglasses.”

Police said investigators believe Dean went to Padilla’s home on Oct. 31 and got into a fight where Padilla allegedly hit Dean with a broken bottle. They think Dean walked back to his home to tend to his injured hand and head, but he died.

Padillas allegedly admitted to the fight and was arrested six days later and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is held without bond.