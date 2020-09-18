Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly attacking officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly violently attacked a police officer and damaged a friend’s home and some vehicles.

Dominic Lopez, 36, is charged with one third-degree felony count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony count of battery on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident started shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Las Cruces police responded to a report of a man using a crowbar to break into a home on the 1300 block of Gardner Avenue.

Investigators learned the family that resides there knows Lopez but refused to allow him into their home the previous evening because three kids were in the house and they knew he had a violent nature.

Investigators learned that on Wednesday morning, Lopez began banging on the front door asking to be let in. He then armed himself with a crowbar, used it to punch a hole in the front door and began damaging vehicles on the property. That is when the homeowner called police.

Officers arrived and located Lopez walking along south Solano Drive. Officers gave commands for Lopez to drop the crowbar and stop, but he refused to comply. Investigators learned that, at some point, Lopez dropped the crowbar, but charged toward a Las Cruces police officer violently swinging his closed fists and striking the officer multiple times.

The officer defended himself and used less-lethal force to subdue Lopez. Officers gained control of Lopez and took him into custody.

The officer who was attacked received multiple injuries to his face and jaw that resulted in swelling.

Lopez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Bond for Lopez was set at $2,000 with 10 percent allowed.