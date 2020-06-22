Las Cruces man allegedly threw rocks at security guard, tried to disarm police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police say a Las Cruces man allegedly tried to take a police officer’s taser Sunday evening.

Sergio Sotelo, 26, is facing three charges of battery on a peace officer and two counts of resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department. He was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Medical Center.

Police originally encountered Sotelo at 8 p.m. at a home on Ridgetop Avenue where he was allegedly “acting violent and throwing items about the residence.” They took him to Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

More than two hours later they were called back because Sotelo was allegedly throwing rocks at security personnel and had even hit one in the shoulder.

Sotelo was located by an officer on Telshor Boulevard, near Huntington Drive. He allegedly disregarded the officer’s commands and approached the officer aggressively.

“Sotelo tried to disarm the officer by grabbing her Taser, but the officer was able to defend herself,” a news release said. “A second officer arrived and helped take Sotelo to the ground where he was successfully detained.”

One officer had minor scrapes but no major injury following the confrontation. Meanwhile, Sotelo was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.