Las Cruces man allegedly punched girlfriend, prevented her from leaving

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Police arrested a man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend and then stopped her from leaving or seeking help.

Gilbert J. Jimenez, 55, allegedly punched his girlfriend on Sept. 10 about an hour after police were already called to their room at about 9 p.m. the Sands Motel, 1655 S. Main St.

Upon arrival, police said they “learned Jimenez and his girlfriend were only arguing, and that no crime had been committed.”

One hour later, police were sent back to the room after the confrontation turned physical with Jiminez allegedly punching his girlfriend several times and “refusing to allow her to leave their apartment. Police also learned that Jiminez had taken the woman’s phone away during the incident.”

As they placed Jiminez under arrest, he allegedly refused to comply with commands and resisted.

He was eventually placed under arrest and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, with no bond.