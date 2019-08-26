Las Cruces man allegedly gave a 12-year-old a black eye

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – An argument between a 31-year-old man and a 12-year-old ended with the adult hitting the child and causing a black eye.

Las Cruces Police said Daniel Garza, 31, is facing a third-degree felony count of child abuse following the Aug. 23 incident.

“Las Cruces police learned that Garza and a 12-year-old relative got into an argument,” a police department news release said. “At some point during the argument, Garza allegedly hit the young relative’s face causing a swollen and black left eye.”

Garza told police he spanked the relative child but he did not say where he hit the child.

Police arrested Garza and booked him into the Dona ana County Detention Center without bond.