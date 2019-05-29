Las Cruces man allegedly choked, threatening girlfriend with box cutter, police say

Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) - A Las Cruces man was arrested this past weekend for allegedly strangling his girlfriend and threatening her with a box cutter during an argument.

Scott Andrew Lee Perez of 26 years of age facing one count of aggravated battery against a household member, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count of damage to property, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

Investigators discovered that Perez and his girlfriend were arguing at the end of Friday evening. During the argument, Perez allegedly grabbed his girlfriend's throat and threatened to kill her with a box cutter if anyone were to help her, the release said.

Investigators said that Perez apparently destroyed two cell phones his girlfriend had in her possession.

At around 10 a.m. on May 25, police arrived at the residence after witnesses reported screaming from the couples room, police said.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.