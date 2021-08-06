Las Cruces man accused of taking sexually explicit photos of girlfriend’s teen daughter while she slept

Nicholas Leeth, 29, was arrested Thursday and is charged with felony counts of sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man was charged with sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism after he allegedly took inappropriate photos of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter while she slept.

Officers with the Las Cruces Police Department arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Leeth on Thursday. He was charged with one second-degree felony count of sexual exploitation of children and one fourth-degree felony count of voyeurism.

Leeth was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Leeth’s girlfriend reported to LCPD that she found sexually explicit images of her daughter on his cellphone. Detectives executed a search warrant on his phone and computer forensics investigators found 132 photos of the girl in various states of undress while she was sleeping from November 2019 to March 2021. Additional charges are pending.

Detectives believe there may be other victims and ask anyone who believes they, or someone they know, may have been similarly victimized to call police at (575) 526-0795.

