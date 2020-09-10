Las Cruces man accused of stealing baseball bats and hatchet from homeowner’s shed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is accused of breaking into a shed and stealing several items that could be considered weapons.

Steven Najvar, 30, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated burglary.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the charge is a second-degree felony because he was armed with a potentially deadly weapon after entering the shed.

According to the LCPD, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, officers were dispatched to the report of a burglary in progress on the 1000 block of McFie Avenue.

The homeowner told police that she viewed her video surveillance monitor which showed the door to her backyard shed open. LCPD said she then allegedly saw a man exit the shed at which she confronted him.

Police said the suspect left the shed with two baseball beats and a hatchet which he allegedly stole.

A Las Cruces Police officer located Najvar at the residence next door to where the burglary occurred. According to LCPD, Najvar was armed with the hatchet, which was reportedly concealed in his waistband, when the arresting officer took him into custody.

Investigators later learned that Najvar also allegedly gained entry to a camper shell and rummaged through it before breaking into the shed.

Najvar was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.