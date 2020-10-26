Las Cruces man accused of stabbing at homeless camp arrested, charged with attempted murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man suspected of the Oct. 15 stabbing of another man at a homeless camp off Valley Drive in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Valentin Nunez, 38, is charged with a second-degree felony count of attempted murder and one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

About 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Las Cruces police were dispatched to report of a stabbing victim who arrived by private vehicle at Memorial Medical Center. Police learned the 24-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times at a homeless camp near the corner of south Valley Drive and west Amador Avenue.

Through their investigation, Las Cruces police detectives learned Nunez struck the victim over the head with a glass bottle and then stabbed him multiple times. The victim received approximately nine stab wounds to his upper torso area.

Friends of the two men separated them and the victim obtained a ride to MMC. He was subsequently transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. His injuries were serious, though not life-threatening.

Nunez’s whereabouts were unknown until Sunday, when he was detained by the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office in Anthony, N.M.

Nunez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

