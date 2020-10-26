Las Cruces man accused of stabbing at homeless camp arrested, charged with attempted murder

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man suspected of the Oct. 15 stabbing of another man at a homeless camp off Valley Drive in Las Cruces has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Valentin Nunez, 38, is charged with a second-degree felony count of attempted murder and one third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

About 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Las Cruces police were dispatched to report of a stabbing victim who arrived by private vehicle at Memorial Medical Center. Police learned the 24-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times at a homeless camp near the corner of south Valley Drive and west Amador Avenue.

Through their investigation, Las Cruces police detectives learned Nunez struck the victim over the head with a glass bottle and then stabbed him multiple times. The victim received approximately nine stab wounds to his upper torso area.

Friends of the two men separated them and the victim obtained a ride to MMC. He was subsequently transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. His injuries were serious, though not life-threatening.

Nunez’s whereabouts were unknown until Sunday, when he was detained by the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office in Anthony, N.M.

Nunez was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

60-year-old El Paso woman with virus fearful she'll need to go to the hospital as capacities reach 100 %

Woman comes forward with possible lead for missing soldier

El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

Federal resources diverted to assist El Paso, Abbott says

'We risk detrimental effects to our entire healthcare system'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime