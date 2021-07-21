Las Cruces man accused of sexually assaulting girls indicted on 9 charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man who is accused of sexually assaulting two pre-teen girls was indicted on Wednesday.

The indictment means Joshua Ruben Chavez, was formally charged on Wednesday with nine counts of sexual assault of pre-teens. The charges include five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, Chavez was arrested July 1. Las Cruces Police Department investigators found out about the alleged incidents after a report was filed by the girls. They reportedly told their mother on Mother’s Day 2021. Chavez was a family friend who would sometimes stay at their home. The girls said the assaults happened when the girls were 9 and 10 years old.

Investigators learned that Chavez is a registered sex offender and over the years developed a relationship with the mother.

On July 6, Chavez was found not dangerous by 3rd District Court Judge Richard M. Jaquez and was issued conditions of release including a $15,000 secured bond. He remains in the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

