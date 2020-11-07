Las Cruces man accused of running over ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

by: KTSM Staff

Mariano Ponce

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 49-year-old Las Cruces man suspected of running over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been arrested.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Mariano Ponce was charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident and using a telephone to threaten someone.

About 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the report of a man who was struck by a vehicle on the 1400 block of Luna Street. The man who was struck was transported to a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that Ponce and his ex-girlfriend broke up more than a year ago. Since then, Ponce has repeatedly called and sent multiple text messages to the ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday, Ponce allegedly called his ex-girlfriend more than seven times and sent more than 14 text messages. About 11:30 p.m., the ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend went outside and noticed Ponce parked nearby. Investigators learned Ponce and the new boyfriend exchanged words before Ponce started his white Kia, accelerated and struck the woman’s new boyfriend.

Ponce fled the area, but police located him Friday morning at his home.

Ponce was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

