Las Cruces man accused of pointing gun at neighbor’s friend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at his neighbor’s friend on Saturday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Richard Anthony Garcia, 29, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

About 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun who threatened his neighbor’s friend in a mobile home at 2200 N. Alameda Blvd.

Investigators learned Garcia was armed with a semiautomatic handgun when he went to his neighbor’s home. The victim, who sleeping at the friend’s home, awoke to find Garcia inside the home. The two traded words before Garcia pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim, according to police.

The neighbor intervened and Garcia went back to his residence.

Officers surrounded Garcia’s residence and gave multiple commands for him to exit. Garcia refused to comply and remained inside his mobile home for several hours while police tried to persuade him to exit. Garcia’s mother also called her son and tried to convince him to exit the home, but he refused to comply.

After about four hours, Garcia exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident. Police believe Garcia’s girlfriend removed the gun from the home before police arrived.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

