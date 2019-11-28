Las Cruces man accused of impersonating US Marshal indicted for assault

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man allegedly pretended to be a U.S. Marshal and pointed a gun at another man during a September dispute, the district attorney’s office said.

Aaron Stroud has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of false imprisonment and negligent use of a deadly weapon for holding three people against their will. He could also be charged with impersonating a U.S. Marshal.

The Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office said on Sept. 29, Stroud allegedly confronted three people who were in a parked car on Mars Avenue. Stroud was wearing a “U.S. Marshal” shirt and identified himself as law enforcement.

“Stroud pointed a handgun and threatened to shoot if they didn’t comply with his orders,” the district attorney’s office said in a release. “After a brief scuffle with a male occupant of the vehicle, Stroud discharged one round into the air.”

A Las Cruces Police officer hear the confrontation and approached.

“Stroud identified himself as a U.S. Marshal, using the name of an actual deputy marshal who works out of El Paso,” the release said. “During the on-scene investigation, the officers learned of the shot that had been fired into the air, however, Stroud had already left the area.”

An investigation by the Las Cruces Police Department, U.S. Marshals Office and Federal Bureau of Investigations found that Stroud was impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. He was arrested on Oct. 7 and is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.