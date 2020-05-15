Las Cruces man accused of holding girlfriend at gunpoint is denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who has been accused of holding his girlfriend and gunpoint and choking her, has been deemed “dangerous” by a Las Cruces judge and has been denied bond.

Gariel Nerios, 24, is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with an incident earlier this month.

Nerios was arrested on May 6 after a brief SWAT standoff at a mobile home in the 2700 block of Dona Ana Road.

Police say Nerios and his girlfriend first got into an argument at her apartment at about 11 a.m. that day before they got into a vehicle and began to drive around Las Cruces.

As the argument got worse Nerios allegedly began to throw his girlfriends belongings out the window while driving, Las Cruces Police said in a news release.

The trio arrived at Hotel Encanto on Telshor Boulevard and the friend and the girlfriend left the vehicle but Nerios allegedly forced the girlfriend back into the vehicle. The friend then called 911.

Police said Nerios drove his girlfriend to an undeveloped area off Las Cruces’ East Mesa and allegedly used a gun to threaten his girlfriend and choked her until she briefly lost consciousness.

“The woman told investigators she was held, against her will, in the undeveloped area for several hours before they returned to the city,” a police news release said.

Once they returned to the city, the woman was able to get away from Nerios but police were unable to locate him until Wednesday evening when he was found.

Using a warrant, the police department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team are able to take Nerios into custody after two hours of talking.