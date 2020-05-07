Las Cruces man accused of holding girlfriend at gunpoint, choking her in undeveloped area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After arguing for several hours a man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by choking her and holding her at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Gabriel Joseph Nerios, 24, is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault, damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to a Las Cruces Police Department news release.

Nerios was arrested Wednesday night after a brief SWAT standoff at a mobile home in the 2700 block of Dona Ana Road.

Police say Nerios and his girlfriend first got into an argument at her apartment at about 11 a.m. Wednesday before they got into a vehicle and began to drive around Las Cruces.

As the argument got worse Nerios allegedly began to throw his girlfriends belongings out the window while driving.

The trio arrived at Hotel Encanto on Telshor Boulevard and the friend and the girlfriend left the vehicle but Nerios allegedly forced the girlfriend back into the vehicle. The friend then called 911.

Police said Nerios drove his girlfriend to an undeveloped area off Las Cruces’ East Mesa and allegedly used a gun to threaten his girlfriend and choked her until she briefly lost consciousness.

“The woman told investigators she was held, against her will, in the undeveloped area for several hours before they returned to the city,” the release said.

Once they returned to the city, the woman was able to get away from Nerios but police were unable to locate him until Wednesday evening when he was found.

Using a warrant, the police department’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team are able to take Nerios into custody after two hours of talking.

Nerios, of the 6200 block of Cortez Drive, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is held without bond.

Police said they believe other drivers saw the incident and may of tired to help. If you were one of the people who saw the incident or know any information you are asked to call police at 575-526-0795.