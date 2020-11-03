Las Cruces man accused of beating girlfriend while driving, threatening to kill her

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man suspected of beating his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and trying to keep her from escaping his vehicle was arrested late Friday evening.

Arturo Barraza, 33, is charged with fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault against a household member and tampering with evidence. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of battery and attempted false imprisonment.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to a report of a woman who sought help at a home on Valle Del Luz at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers arrived to find a woman with bruises and lacerations on her face, head and left forearm.

The woman told investigators that she and Barraza have been in a long-term relationship and got into an argument while visiting relatives off Del Rey Boulevard. The woman was a passenger in Barraza’s white 2005 GMC Envoy as he drove away from the relatives’ home.

Investigators learned that as Barraza drove, he punched the woman multiple times on the side of her head. The woman told investigators that the violence escalated when Barraza armed himself with a large hunting knife and made several stabbing motions toward her. Barraza then used the butt-end of the knife to strike his girlfriend multiple times and made comments that he was going to kill her.

When the vehicle came to a stop on Engler Road at Elks Drive, the woman jumped from the vehicle and went to a nearby home where she sought help. Barraza allegedly tried to keep her from leaving the vehicle, but he was unsuccessful.

Las Cruces police located Barraza late Friday evening and took him into custody. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

Latest Headlines