Las Cruces man accused of beating, choking wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Las Cruces was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife and choked her, police say.

Carlos Herrera was arrested on Nov. 22 on suspicion of aggravated battery against a household member and false imprisonment from Oct. 6-8 in the 5300 block of Sunny Acres Drive, police said in a news release.

Police said on those days, Herrera repeatedly slapped, kicked and choked his wife to the point she nearly lost consciousness. He also allegedly held her against her will, police said.

The victim had bruises to her arms, legs and chest following the alleged assault, police said.

Herrera was arrested after a warrant was issued but he was released on his own recognizance, police said.