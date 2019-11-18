Las Cruces homicide suspect denied bond, found as ‘danger to the community’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man being held in connection with a Nov. 11 homicide was denied bond on Monday.

Isaac Joe Vargas is suspected of shooting and killing Isaiah Lara last week in the 1400 block of Telshor Boulevard. Police found Lara with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died, a news release from the Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office said.

“Doña Ana County Deputy District Attorney Ann Marie Peterson asked for a no bond hold, that Isaac Joe Vargas presented a clear danger to the community and has a history of crime related instances,” the release said. “Doña Ana District Judge Douglas R. Driggers ruling found him to be a danger to the community.”