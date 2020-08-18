Las Cruces gun store burglary caught on camera

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify the man responsible for breaking into a Las Cruces gun shop and getting away with several handguns.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at the Miller Guns and Ammo shop located at 518 N. Telshor Boulevard. Police say the driver of a white pickup rammed the front door of the shop and made his way inside.

Once inside the store, surveillance footage shows the suspect attempting to break the glass of a cabinet. He managed to steal several guns before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the footage helped them determine the suspect was driving a 2005 white GMC Sierra with a black hood.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or the location of the pickup, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps solve this crime. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.