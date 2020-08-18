Las Cruces gun store burglary caught on camera

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify the man responsible for breaking into a Las Cruces gun shop and getting away with several handguns.

The burglary happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, at the Miller Guns and Ammo shop located at 518 N. Telshor Boulevard. Police say the driver of a white pickup rammed the front door of the shop and made his way inside.

Once inside the store, surveillance footage shows the suspect attempting to break the glass of a cabinet. He managed to steal several guns before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the footage helped them determine the suspect was driving a 2005 white GMC Sierra with a black hood.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or the location of the pickup, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps solve this crime. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPPD: Smuggling attempt responsible for deadly border crash

Suspect Sought in Las Cruces Gun Store Burglary

'El Paso Giving Day' set to go virtual, gets boost of financial support from Walmart

DNC night one wrap up

Democrats still hoping to garner excitement in Texas as DNC begins

El Parents Choosing Homeschooling This School Year

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime