Las Cruces driver attacked by a man with a knife

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A motorist stopped at a red light was attacked by a pedestrian with a knife earlier this week.

Monday night the Las Cruces Police Department was dispatched to East University Avenue where Morgan Pearson, 25, allegedly attacked a motorist and threatened to kill him.

Pearson allegedly approached the vehicle and reached inside to grab the victim by the shirt, a Las Cruces Police Department news release said.

Morgan Pearson/Courtesy Las Cruces Police Department

Police said Pearson was armed with a knife and tried stabbing the victim several times.

The victim struggled for control of the knife, causing him to receive lacerations to his fingers and left hand, the release said.

No previous connection between the victim and the attacker was found, according to the investigators.

Pearson fled the scene after the attack, and when officers found him they were forced to use a Taser to make the arrest.

Pearson, of the 700 block East of University Avenue, is facing one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Pearson was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond as of Wednesday morning.