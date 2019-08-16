Las Cruces doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients indicted on 23 counts

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces psychiatrist accused of sexually assaulting several of his patients has been indicted.

As KTSM previously reported, Mark D. Beale, 72, was arrested earlier this year after police learned of the allegations in October 2018.

According to a news release, police first learned of sexual assault allegations against Beale in October 2018. Investigators later discovered the alleged incidents began in January 2015.

Officials say the doctor allegedly forced the six victims — women ages 21 to 60 — to participate in sexual activities or had illegal sexual contact with them in his office or, in one case, the woman’s home.

Police also believe Beale may have prescribed medications to some of the women without properly diagnosing their symptoms, according to the release.

According to Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio, a jury indicted Beale on Thursday on 23 counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree.

Anyone else who believes they may be a victim is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.