Las Cruces Crime Stoppers offers reward in home burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a shotgun from a home on Hernandez Road.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing the shotgun around 2 p.m. Oct. 9, from a home on the 1400 block of Hernandez Road.

A video surveillance camera recorded the man as he walked to the home that was burglarized.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, black shoes and socks and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

