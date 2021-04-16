Las Cruces Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on shooting suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps police identify the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting that injured a 26-year-old man.



Police have reason to believe the suspect was also injured during the incident. Video and still photos appear to show the suspect bleeding from his left arm.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home on the 4900 block of Calle Bella Court. Officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.



Las Cruces police obtained doorbell camera video from neighboring homes that recorded the suspect walk toward the victim’s home before the shooting and away from it afterward. Police found video of a gray or brown Ford Explorer that’s believed to have picked up the suspect after the shooting.



The vehicle is believed to be a newer-model gray or brown Ford Explorer with tinted rear windows. The driver or registered owner of the vehicle could also face charges in this incident.



The suspect was wearing a dark-color T-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.”

