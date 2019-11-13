Las Cruces contractor facing fraud, tax evasion charges, Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office says

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A Las Cruces contractor was indicted on embezzlement charges following allegations, from about 30 customers, he failed to do the work for which he was hired.

A news release from the Dona Ana County Sherrif’s Office said that about 30 people took their complaints to the District Attorney’s Office earlier this year. They accuse Daniel Flores, who was working under the name Kolmar Development, either never performing or partially completing the jobs he was employed. Some of the allegations date back to 2016.

The District Attorney’s Office asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate which led to the charges.

“During the course of that investigation, detectives learned that Daniel Flores, who was working under the name Kolmar Development, took money from multiple victims for services and products and reportedly never ordered the products he promised,” the release said. “Additionally, Flores is accused of withdrawing money as cash for his own use and wrote checks for large sums of money that he knowingly did not have enough money to cover.”

A grand jury indicted Flores during the first week of November on three counts of embezzlement of over $2,500 and six counts of fraud by worthless check. In a different case, he was indicted on 17 counts of tax evasion.

“According to court documents, the charges accuse Flores of failure to pay taxes on more than $2 million in taxable income,” the release said.