Las Cruce man suspected of exposing himself to a teenage girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 44-year-old Las Cruces man was arrested on Sunday, accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl in December.

Tommy Carrillo Rodriguez was charged with one count of aggravated indecent exposure to a child under 18. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is initially being held without bond.

According to court documents, on Dec. 13, Rodriguez opened the blinds in his apartment, exposed himself and started to masturbate to the teenage girl while making eye contact with her as she unloaded groceries from a car. The victim had to walk past Rodriguez’s apartment while she took groceries from the car to her apartment.

Court documents allege that this is not the first time this has happened; however, in this case, the victim and her mother took video of Rodriguez.

He denied exposing himself to the teenager, but police said the video identified Rodriguez as the suspect because of tattoos on his arm that were visible in the video.