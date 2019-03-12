KLAQ DJ Murder trial: Forensic expert says shooter was someone else

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A forensic expert for the defense claims that Leonel Hernandez did not kill former KLAQ DJ Rick Madrigal.

The expert testified Tuesday morning, the fourth day of the trail. Hernandez is accused of shooting Madrigal in 2016 at his apartment.

Louis Akin, a crime scene reconstruction expert, presented an animated video of how he thinks the shooting occurred, according to his analysis of police reports, evidence and tracing of the bullet's path.

Akin said he concluded that the shooter had to be someone else standing in the hallway because the bullet exited through a window. Meanwhile, Hernandez had to be standing next Madrigal at the time of the shooting, because of blood evidence on his pants.

Prosecutors immediately started questioning Akin's credibility. They asked how much of the evidence he reviewed was redacted and Akin said he was unsure.

Judge Marcos Lizarraga called for a recess until Tuesday afternoon so that lawyers on both sides could review document.