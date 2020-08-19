Kittens dumped in trash bags at Northeast El Paso street corner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police’s Animal Cruelty Unit is asking the community for help identifying the person responsible for dumping 10 kittens on a Northeast El Paso street corner.

Police say sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th, and 8 a.m. the following morning, two trash bags with ten newborn kittens were left at the corner of Raymond Telles Drive and Alps Drive — just north of Hondo Pass.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to come forward and call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 915-212-0800. 

