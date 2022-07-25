EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they’ve captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso.

Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021. Jennings was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in his hometown of Killeen, Texas, and extradited to El Paso.

According to police, officers were initially dispatched to The Hospitals of Providence East when the 16-year-old victim arrived around 1:30 p.m. The teen later died at the hospital, and authorities learned he was shot in the 2200 block of Zaragoza near the Crave Restaurant.

EPPD did not release the name of the teenage victim. KTSM has requested the Arrest Affidavit for Jennings and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Jennings is currently held in the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1,250,000 bond.

