EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A juvenile male was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing incident early Tuesday morning, Sept. 19 in Fabens, Texas, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Yann in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive male on the ground who has been stabbed in the abdomen and chest area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Major Crimes Unit was requested to investigate the stabbing and during said investigation, detectives identified a juvenile male responsible for the stabbing.

The Sheriff’s Office says that at approximately 6:30 p.m., deputies located the juvenile male and took him into custody.

The juvenile male was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was processed and referred to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male victim is in the hospital and listed in critical condition.