Juvenile arrested in Tuesday’s shooting in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The shooter that injured two on Tuesday afternoon in Socorro has been arrested, police said.

The alleged shooter is a juvenile so the name of the suspect cannot be released, but the Socorro Police Department said “there is no danger of a threat to the community,” in a news release.

Police also said the two victims are expected to recover.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. at Socorro Road and Apodaca. The shooting prompted Socorro High School to be placed on Lockout, where no one can enter the building.

