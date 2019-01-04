Juvenile and three men arrested on drug charges by El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A juvenile and three men were arrested following a two-day drug investigation by El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Eduardo Souverbielle, 29; Felix Lou, 30; Vladimir Meza, 37; and one unidentified juvenile were arrested on Dec. 26 on suspicion of marijuana possession, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The investigation was launched after deputies received information about drugs being sold from a house in the 14900 block of Doe Lane to a nearby school.

The men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and the minor was taken to the Juvenile Probation Department.