Crime

Juvenile and three men arrested on drug charges by El Paso County Sheriff's Office

By:

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 08:11 AM MST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 08:11 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A juvenile and three men were arrested following a two-day drug investigation by El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Eduardo Souverbielle, 29; Felix Lou, 30; Vladimir Meza, 37; and one unidentified juvenile were arrested on Dec. 26 on suspicion of marijuana possession, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The investigation was launched after deputies received information about drugs being sold from a house in the 14900 block of Doe Lane to a nearby school.

The men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and the minor was taken to the Juvenile Probation Department. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected