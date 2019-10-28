Jury finds Adrian Herrera guilty in connection to 2016 murder of Anthony Trejo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— A jury on Monday found Adrian Herrera guilty in connection to the 2016 murder and dismemberment of 33-year-old Anthony “Lazy” Trejo

Herrera is a reputed member of Juarez’s “La Linea” cartel.

A jury convicted Herrera of engaging in organized criminal activity, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to El Paso Police, Herrera, who was 20 at the time, was extradited from Mexico and taken into custody in October 2016 at an El Paso Port of Entry by U.S. deputy marshals.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Trejo was beaten to death with a dumbbell inside a home Sept. 12, 0216 on the 8900 block of Ortega Court in El Paso’s Lower Valley. Roberto Favela, Romuldo Trujillo and Steven Ramirez were also charged in Trejo’s death.

Favela and Trujillo were arrested at the scene. Steven Ramirez was arrested on Sept 27, 2016, at a home in the 9400 block of Nottingham in the Lower Valley.

Several days after that, El Paso police requested assistance in locating a fourth person, 36-year-old Erlinda Lujan. She was taken into custody later that day.

Herrera had outstanding warrants in El Paso for a probation violation of Burglary of a Habitation and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, he was also charged with Murder in Connection with Trejo’s disappearance and assumed murder. He is being held in El Paso County Detention Center on a $1,500,000 bond.

On Sunday, Herrera’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying there’s no evidence tying Herrera to the murder.