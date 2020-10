EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Juarez woman is accused of murdering her husband Saturday night, Juarez police said.

The man was killed in the incident, which occurred in South Juarez, on Saturday night after his wife stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, according to police.

The couple was drinking and making menudo to sell on Sunday morning when they something went wrong.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The woman was arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.