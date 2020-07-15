Juárez teen charged with assaulting two joggers in Central El Paso

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Social media led to the arrest of a Juárez teenager accused of assaulting two female joggers in Central El Paso earlier this month.

Miguel Luna, 18, of Juárez was arrested Tuesday for two separate incidents involving joggers in Central El Paso on July 1. According to investigators, around 7:20 p.m. on July 1, Luna approached a 26-year-old jogger in the 1300 block of Noble Street, grabbed her buttocks and fled the area.

Luna allegedly repeated the incident with a 64-year-old woman jogging in the 2900 block of Savannah Avenue.

The victim of the first assault snapped a photo of Luna which helped identify him immediately. Within two hours of posting the photograph on social media, Luna was identified as the suspect in the jogger attacks.

Luna was arrested Tuesday, cited for two counts of Class C Assault, and released. A Class C Assault, as defined by the Texas Penal Code, is to intentionally or knowingly cause physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extending travel restrictions would be "favorable""

Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso"

Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings"

Protecting your pets at the groomer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your pets at the groomer"

Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see""

El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime