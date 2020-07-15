Juárez teen charged with assaulting two joggers in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Social media led to the arrest of a Juárez teenager accused of assaulting two female joggers in Central El Paso earlier this month.

Miguel Luna, 18, of Juárez was arrested Tuesday for two separate incidents involving joggers in Central El Paso on July 1. According to investigators, around 7:20 p.m. on July 1, Luna approached a 26-year-old jogger in the 1300 block of Noble Street, grabbed her buttocks and fled the area.

Luna allegedly repeated the incident with a 64-year-old woman jogging in the 2900 block of Savannah Avenue.

The victim of the first assault snapped a photo of Luna which helped identify him immediately. Within two hours of posting the photograph on social media, Luna was identified as the suspect in the jogger attacks.

Luna was arrested Tuesday, cited for two counts of Class C Assault, and released. A Class C Assault, as defined by the Texas Penal Code, is to intentionally or knowingly cause physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative.