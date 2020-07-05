Juárez Police investigating multiple weekend murders, including a police agent

Police inspect the personal vehicle of two Juárez Municipal Police officers who were ambushed in their car Saturday morning.

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juárez Municipal Police agents are investigating four murders since Friday. One of those murders is the ambush of two off-duty agents who were shot inside a personal vehicle, killing one of them.

Early Saturday morning, two Juárez agents who are in a relationship were attacked in the Juárez Valley town of San Isidro. The policewoman who survived the attack told investigators the couple was drinking inside their Chrysler 300 when several people arrived and asked them who they were. The woman said she told the group they were both police agents, and that’s when the suspects began to shoot.

The male police agent, identified only by his first name of Abraham, age 30, was killed. Emergency personnel transported the policewoman to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

While on their way to investigate the agents’ shooting, responding agents came across the murdered body of another man in the Juárez Valley.

According to investigators, the victim was shot several times and left on the side of Juárez Porvenir Avenue. He is described as a man in his late 40s.

July 3

On Friday, Juárez Police responded to two unrelated homicides. The first homicide was the murder of Benjamin Chavez Reza, 50, who was thrown from a second-story window in Colonia Bellavista in Downtown Juárez.

Investigators say Reza and his wife were in an argument when she threw him from their second-story balcony. He landed head-first, killing him instantly.

The woman said she was acting in self-defense. She is now facing murder charges.

In a separate incident Friday, a man in his late 30s was shot at least nine times in North Juárez. The shooting happened just steps away from one of the properties owned by Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral. The area is typically very well protected by Governor Corral’s private guards.

Police have not named a suspect in the case.