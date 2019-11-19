Jayme Closs’ kidnapper attacked in New Mexico prison

Video released by the New Mexico Department of Corrections Monday shows a fight involving a man involved in the high-profile 2018 kidnapping of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs and murder of her parents.

In the video, you can see two men talking on the top floor of the cell when they begin to get into a physical fight. One of those men is Jake Patterson, who was given a life sentence by a Wisconsin judge six months ago for the October 2018 murder of James and Denise Closs and the subsequent kidnapping of their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.

A months-long search for Jayme ended in January of this year when Jayme was able to free herself from the Wisconsin home Patterson was holding her hostage in and ran for help at a nearby home.

Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide and one count of kidnapping, he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Patterson was initially held in a Wisconsin prison but was later transferred to New Mexico for unknown reasons.

According to New Mexico’s Corrections Department, the other inmate in the video asked Patterson about the case and questioned if moving him to a different prison accomplished anything.

For the inmate’s safety, the corrections department is not able to say which prison Patterson is being held.