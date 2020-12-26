Investigators hope to solve 2003 Christmas Eve cold case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been 17 years since Fernando Martinez was gunned down inside his Northeast El Paso business, but EPPD investigators have not stopped looking for his killer.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was at his Northeast business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titanic. Around noon, Martinez had visitors to his bakery and about two hours later, at 2 p.m. his body was found shot to death in his upper torso.

Police have asked the public for help for several years around the anniversary of his murder in hopes that someone will come forward and help bring closure to the case. Martinez was originally from Artesia, New Mexico and had a four-year-old daughter at the time of his murder.

Anyone with any information on this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.