Intoxication Manslaughter sentencing for Joel Garcia postponed until Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The sentencing phase in the trial of former boxer Joel Garcia will continue Monday.

Thursday night, a jury found Garcia guilty of three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter in a crash that killed brothers Joshua and Isaiah Deal and Shannon Del Rio on Christmas Eve 2014.

Each count carries up to 20 years in prison.

According to the El Paso Times, prosecutors spent much of Friday focusing on violations Garcia received prior to the deadly crash including a DWI. Witnesses were also questioned about traces of cocaine found on Garcia when he was taken into custody the night of the crash in 2014.

The sentencing phase will resume Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the 210th District Court.