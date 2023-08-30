EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 28-year-old inmate was reported missing Monday afternoon, Aug. 28 from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, according to a press release sent by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

BOP says Wally Salvador Burciaga, 28, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, according to the press release.

Burciaga was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 120-month sentence for

conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 915-534-6779.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found here.