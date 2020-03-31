Inmate missing from La Tuna prison in Anthony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate walked away from La Tuna Federal Correctional Institution and the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for him.

Ivan Raul Ruiz Mendoza, 28, was first reported missing at midnight Tuesday the minimum security facility.

Mendoza has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Local law enforcement and the Marshals are searching for him while an internal investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has seen him should call the Marshals at 325-269-3302.

Mendoza was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to import more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.