Inmate missing from La Tuna prison in Anthony

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate walked away from La Tuna Federal Correctional Institution and the U.S. Marshals Service is searching for him.

Ivan Raul Ruiz Mendoza, 28, was first reported missing at midnight Tuesday the minimum security facility.

Mendoza has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Local law enforcement and the Marshals are searching for him while an internal investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has seen him should call the Marshals at 325-269-3302.

Mendoza was sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiracy to import more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on closing Hidalgo County borders

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep Vicente Gonzalez on closing Hidalgo County borders"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Missing La Tuna inmate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing La Tuna inmate"

Gov. Abbott identifies 'essential services' that can remain open in order through April 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott identifies 'essential services' that can remain open in order through April 30"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime