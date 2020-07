JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — City workers found the body of a 3-month-old infant at the Juárez dump Saturday.

The workers found the infant’s body in between plastic bags and trash at the dump, located outside the city limits.

According to Juárez Municipal Police, the baby’s body had bruises but it was unclear whether the bruises were signs of abuse or as the result of decomposition.

Police are now working to identify the child’s remains.