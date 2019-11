EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso law enforcement agencies are reminding residents that they will never call you asking for payment over the phone.

The El Paso Police Department and FBI sent reminders on Twitter for El Pasoans to remain vigilant when getting unsolicited phone calls.

Police said if you suspect you are being scammed to hang up and call 915-212-0215.

PHONE SCAM: Callers claiming to be from El Paso Municipal Court demanding payment at that moment to a prepaid card or face arrest at place of business or home. Hang up this is a scam. If in doubt verify at (915) 212-0215 or on line https://t.co/UqhrBBlNVl — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) November 18, 2019

CROOKS use spoofed numbers so even if the number on caller id is the actual court number (212-0215) simply hang up and call that number yourself to verify. Officers will not be standing by outside ready to arrest you. https://t.co/OYHGtHTeGC — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) November 18, 2019

Same for any scam ruse. Social Security, Utility companies etc. demanding immediate payment under threat of arrest. Trust us, police officers wont be standing by outside ready to arrest you if you don't make payment. https://t.co/EAxti3m8O5 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) November 18, 2019

The same goes for FBI Director Christopher Wray or our Special Agents…we will not demand payment under threat of arrest. Hang up and don't provide any information to those scam callers. https://t.co/38TjBVUo0T — FBI El Paso (@FBIElPaso) November 18, 2019

El Paso Electric also chimed in to remind people to be wary of utility scams.