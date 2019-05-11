ICE: Man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter unlawfully in U.S. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The man accused in the death of a 5-month-old baby girl last weekend is in the U.S. illegally, an ICE spokeswoman confirms to KTSM.

As KTSM previously reported, Pedro Salgado, 26, is facing Capital Murder charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter, America Salgado.

According to a complaint affidavit, Salgado allegedly shook the baby out of frustration after she began crying while he was watching his favorite soccer team on TV.

ICE officials say Salgado is "an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico" and is placed on an immigration detainer.

According to the agency, detainers are legally authorized requests to keep an undocumented immigrant in custody for up to 48 hours until ICE assumes custody for removal purposes.

Officials say detainers are issued when ICE has "probable cause to believe an alien is deportable from the United States."

Salgado remains behind bars without bond.

His wife, Michelle Gutierez, 22, has also been arrested on suspicion of injury to a child by omission in connection with similar injuries to a 2-year-old boy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

She is being held on a $20,000 bond.