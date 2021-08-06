Hundreds of child porn images allegedly found on Lower Valley man’s electronic devices, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old El Paso man is accused of possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children.

Rodrigo Tarazon was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

On Thursday, investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and Homeland Security agents seized more than two dozen media storage devices during a search at Tarazon’s apartment at the 7900 block of Knights Drive in the Lower Valley.

ICAC detectives were working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

