Hundreds of child porn images allegedly found on Lower Valley man’s electronic devices, police say

Crime

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 33-year-old El Paso man is accused of possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children.

Rodrigo Tarazon was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

On Thursday, investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit and Homeland Security agents seized more than two dozen media storage devices during a search at Tarazon’s apartment at the 7900 block of Knights Drive in the Lower Valley.

ICAC detectives were working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Wounded Pitbull mix faces long road to recovery

Diving into the storm water

El Paso native working for USATF at Olympics

Baby recovering after falling into pool in West El Paso

Texas Education Agency updates COVID-19 guidelines, allows limited remote instruction, schools not required to contact trace

National Guard headquarters in Juarez will be permanent

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime