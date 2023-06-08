EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and criminal mischief after stealing a gun from a pawn shop Wednesday, June 7 in Horizon City, according to the Horizon City Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a panic alarm from Benny’s Pawn Shop located at 13998 Horizon Boulevard.

Upon further investigation, police found out that Jesse Clingman stole a handgun from the glass case and fled the scene.

Witnesses around the area reported that Clingman was running toward the Walmart located at 13900 Horizon Blvd. Officers searched the area and arrested Clingman at the intersection of Mira Vista/Lago Vista without further incident.

Police add Idea Public Schools Horizon Campus was instructed to lock down the campus due to the proximity of the events taking place, but no incident occurred at the campus.

Clingman was then charged with a $10,000 bond for theft of a firearm and a $3,000 bond for criminal mischief.