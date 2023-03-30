EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Horizon Middle School student was arrested after making a shooting threat against the school through the social media platform Instagram, according to Horizon City Police Department.

According to officers, the messages were forwarded to school students and brought to a parent’s attention who contacted law enforcement. As a result, HCPD contacted the El Paso County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers from Horizon Middle School and Desert Hills Elementary, as well as Clint ISD to place schools in proper safety protocol while officers investigated the incident.

After further investigation, officers arrested the suspect at his home and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility located at 6400 Delta Drive. The student is facing criminal charges at the time for terroristic threat.